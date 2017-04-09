Vladimir Tarasenko netted a go-ahead goal 79 seconds after Vladimir Sobotka scored in his first NHL game in three years, lifting the St. Louis Blues over the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 in the regular-season finale for both teams Tarasenko, Sobotka lift Blues over NHL-worst Avalanche Vladimir Tarasenko netted a go-ahead goal 79 seconds after Vladimir Sobotka scored in his first NHL game in three years, lifting the St. Louis Blues over the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 in the regular-season finale for both teams Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2oPSDjE Colorado Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog , of Sweden, and St. Louis Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko , of Russia reach for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, April 9, 2017, in St. Louis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.