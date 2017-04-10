Steen, Perron lead Blues to 4-1 win o...

Steen, Perron lead Blues to 4-1 win over Predators

15 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

The Predators snapped a two-game skid with a victory that tied them with the St. Louis Blues at 91 points. Alexander Steen gave the Blues the lead in the second period, David Perron had a goal and two assists, and St. Louis built a two-point lead over Nashville Predators for third place in the Central Division with a 4-1 win on Sunday at Scottrade Center.

