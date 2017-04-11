Stastny doesn't practice, Barbashev l...

Stastny doesn't practice, Barbashev likely to center Blues' top line in Game 1

Paul Stastny has not played for the St. Louis Blues since March 21 due to a lower body injury, and it is not yet known if he will be ready for the start of their playoff series against the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday. That means it will likely be rookie forward Ivan Barbashev skating on the team's top line between Jaden Schwartz and Vladimir Tarasenko .

