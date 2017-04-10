Stars 3 mins ago 10:05 a.m.Stars set to bring back Ken Hitchcock as head coach: Reports

St. Louis Blues head coach Ken Hitchcock speaks with the media after game three of the second round of the 2016 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scottrade Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports The former Dallas Stars head coach, who was fired on Feb. 1 by the St. Louis Blues, will return to Texas according to multiple reports on Wednesday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.