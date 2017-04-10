Stanley Cup playoffs three stars: Capitals survive against Leafs

T.J. Oshie and Kevin Shattenkirk assisted on a Justin Williams goal that got the Caps on the board in their opening-round playoff series against the Maple Leafs, who jumped out to an early lead with two goals in the first 10 minutes. The Williams goal 12:24 into the game helped the Capitals go into the first intermission with some confidence as they went on for a 3-2 overtime victory.

