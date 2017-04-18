St. Louis Blues Morning Links: Calm B...

St. Louis Blues Morning Links: Calm Before The Storm

Good morning Blues fans! The boys have a rare off day between games and while it may come at an inopportune time, nobody in blue is complaining much. The St. Louis Blues get an extra off day today before embarking on the storm that will surely come forth in Game 4. For those wondering why, it is because Lionel Richie's concert was scheduled at Scottrade Center long before the playoffs.

