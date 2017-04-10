St. Louis Blues are hot entering NHL playoffs
After a regular season of highs and lows, the St. Louis Blues are heading back to the Stanley Cup Playoffs. St. Louis finished in third place in the Central Division with 99 points and is set to begin its series against head coach Mike Yeo's old team, the Minnesota Wild, on Wednesday in the opening round.
