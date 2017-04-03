Schwartz leads Blues to 6-3 win over Panthers

Jaden Schwartz had a goal and two assists to lead the surging St. Louis Blues to a 6-3 victory over the Florida Panthers on Thursday night. David Perron, Vladimir Tarasenko and Alex Pietrangelo each had a goal and an assist, and Patrick Berglund and Ryan Reaves also scored as the Blues improved to 13-2-2 in their last 17 games.

