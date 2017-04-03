Preview Blues at Panthers: Three is T...

Preview Blues at Panthers: Three is The Magic Number

Thursday

As of right now the Blues are clinging to a one point lead over the Nashville Predators for third place in the Central division. If the Blues were to gain an additional three points or the Predators were to give up three points before the end of the season then the Blues would clinch third place.

Chicago, IL

