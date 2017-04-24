Press Box: Blues will go as far as Tarasenko takes them
St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko reacts after scoring the go-ahead goal, his second of the game, in the third period against the Nashville Predators during Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series, Friday, April 28, 2017, in St. Louis. With the score tied at 2 against the Nashville Predators, Tarasenko's one-timer near the top of the right circle snuck through the five hole past Pekka Rinne.
