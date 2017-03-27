Predators score twice in 10 seconds, beat slumping Wild 3-0

Filip Forsberg and Kevin Fiala scored 10 seconds apart late in the second period, and the Nashville Predators beat the Minnesota Wild 3-0 Saturday. Pekka Rinne made 31 saves for his third shutout this season as the Predators snapped a two-game skid with a victory that tied them with the St. Louis Blues at 91 points.

