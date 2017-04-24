Predators at Blues Preview: Paajarvi ...

Predators at Blues Preview: Paajarvi out, Barbashev in

Read more: St. Louis Game Time

Yes, that would be Magnus Paajarvi , he of the series winning goal against the Minnesota Wild and a key cog on Vladimir Sobotka's game tying goal last night. What gives? "We like to give players a chance to respond and a chance to get back in there when they're coming out of the lineup," said Yeo.

Chicago, IL

