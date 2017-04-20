Penguins, Blues grab 3-0 leads

Jake Guentzel had a hat trick, including a goal at 13:10 of overtime, to lift the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 5-4 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday night and give them a 3-0 lead in their first-round playoff series. Bryan Rust and Evgeni Malkin scored for Pittsburgh, and Marc-Andre Fleury overcame a shaky first period to make 33 saves.

Chicago, IL

