Pakistan Army violates ceasefire along LoC in Jammu & Kashmir, India retaliates

Sartaj Aziz, adviser to Pakistan Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs has condemned the killing of eight Kashmiri youth on Sunday, Pakistani newspapers quoted APP, Pakistan's official news agency, said. Also on Sunday, a local by-election in Kashmir for a vacant seat in India's parliament was marred by protests and violence, which claimed the lives of eight civilians and wounded nearly 100 others, many of whom from bullets fired by Indian police and paramilitary forces.

