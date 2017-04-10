Pakistan Army violates ceasefire alon...

Pakistan Army violates ceasefire along LoC in Jammu & Kashmir, India retaliates

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Sartaj Aziz, adviser to Pakistan Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs has condemned the killing of eight Kashmiri youth on Sunday, Pakistani newspapers quoted APP, Pakistan's official news agency, said. Also on Sunday, a local by-election in Kashmir for a vacant seat in India's parliament was marred by protests and violence, which claimed the lives of eight civilians and wounded nearly 100 others, many of whom from bullets fired by Indian police and paramilitary forces.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Louis Blues Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NBC Sports Announces This Weekend's NHL Hockey ... (Mar '15) Mar '15 stewart scott 2
News Chicago Blackhawks vs. St. Louis Blues: Which R... (Oct '14) Oct '14 Reg 1
News Blues re-sign goalie Brian Elliott, bid farwell... (May '14) May '14 hockeyfanland 1
News HNIC Radio: T.J. Oshie on post-series handshake... (May '14) May '14 Reg 1
News Higher and higher: Chicago Blackhawks keep grow... (Apr '14) Apr '14 Reg 1
News Seabrook gets 3-game suspension for hard hit (Apr '14) Apr '14 Reg 1
News Reaction to the Brent Seabrook hit on David Bac... (Apr '14) Apr '14 Reg 1
See all St. Louis Blues Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Louis Blues Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,029 • Total comments across all topics: 280,227,892

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC