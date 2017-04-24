No Shattenkirk is no problem for bigger, better Blues
Knowing Kevin Shattenkirk wasn't in their long-term plans, the St. Louis Blues traded the talented defenseman and braced for the immediate blow to their playoff hopes. When the Blues dealt the pending free agent at the trade deadline, they seemed to be creating a giant void on their blue line and gift-wrapping the NHL -best Washington Capitals with their deepest defense in a decade.
