No Shattenkirk is no problem for bigger, better Blues

Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Matt Martin hits Washington Capitals defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk during the second period of Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Toronto on Sunday, April 23, 2017. Sign up for a digital subscription to the RTD and get the region's most in-depth journalism for $8.99 a month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.