Nearing a return, Blues won't rush Paul Stastny back for Game 4
A day after Blues center Paul Stastny returned to practice, coach Mike Yeo confirmed he wouldn't be in the lineup for Game 4 against the Wild. Stastny hasn't played since sustaining a lower-body injury on March 21, and while there's no reason for the Blues to rush him back up 3-0 in the best-of-seven series, the possibility of getting him back at some point this postseason is exciting for his teammates.
