NBC Sports Group NHL Playoff Coverage Begins in Second Round

Coming off a Stanley Cup Playoff first round that saw a record 18 games require overtime, NBC Sports Group has announced its second-round telecast schedule and game commentary pairings through Game 4. NBC Sports Group begins its exclusive coverage of the second round of the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on Wednesday night with a Western Conference doubleheader on NBCSN, beginning at 8 p.m. ET, when Vladimir Tarasenko and the St. Louis Blues host P.K. Subban and the NASHVILLE Predators. Coverage shifts to the west coast at 10:30 p.m. ET, when Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers visit Ryan Getzlaf and the Anaheim Ducks.

