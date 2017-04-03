Nashville Predators 1, St Louis Blues 4: At Least the Pizza Will Be Better

The Predators started the game fast, drawing a penalty just 2:07 in and then gifted 1:04 with a two man advantage due to a poor penalty kill shift change by the Blues . However thanks to an incredibly uninspired "powerplay", including inexplicably deploying three defensemen at the same time, the Blues snatched the momentum back with a quick even strength goal from Vladimir Tarasenko.

Start the conversation, or Read more at On the Forecheck.