Loss casts shadow on Bruins' playoffs
The Capitals were so dominant this season that they had nothing left to play for with two games left in the schedule. "In retrospect, it's over and we're through it," Boston forward David Backes said after finishing the regular season with back-to-back losses, falling 3-1 to the Capitals on Saturday to set up a potential first-round matchup with Washington.
