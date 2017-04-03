Lighting the Lamp: Predictions Are Fu...

Lighting the Lamp: Predictions Are Futile

The visiting Winnipeg Jets were supposed to be contenders for the playoffs this season, picked for fifth-place in the Central Division and for the eighth and last playoff slot by The Hockey News in the season preview edition last October. The "Bible of Hockey" predicted the Dallas Stars would win the division, followed in order by Nashville, St. Louis and Chicago.

