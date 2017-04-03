Laine scores twice, Jets beat Blues 5-2 for 5th straight win

Patrik Laine scored twice and Mark Scheifele had a goal and an assist as the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 5-2 on Tuesday night for their season-high fifth straight victory. Mark Stuart and Nikolaj Ehlers also had a goal and an assist apiece for the Jets, who swept the five-game season series against the Blues for the first time in franchise history.

