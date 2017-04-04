Patrik Laine scored twice and Mark Scheifele had a goal and an assist as the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 5-2 for their season-high fifth straight victory Laine scores twice, Jets beat Blues 5-2 for 5th straight win Patrik Laine scored twice and Mark Scheifele had a goal and an assist as the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 5-2 for their season-high fifth straight victory Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2oAVY5w St. Louis Blues' Jaden Schwartz battles for the puck with Winnipeg Jets' Jacob Trouba during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, April 4, 2017, in St. Louis.

