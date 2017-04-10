Hitch is back: Stars bring Hitchcock ...

Hitch is back: Stars bring Hitchcock back 15 years later

17 hrs ago

In this Feb. 27, 2016, file photo, St. Louis Blues head coach Ken Hitchcock tries to get the attention of the referee in the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Nashville Predators, in Nashville, Tenn. A person with direct knowledge of the situation says Hitchcock is returning to coach the Dallas Stars.

