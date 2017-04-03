Former Colorado College standout Jaden Schwartz appreciates journey into another NHL playoffs
With St. Louis readying for the NHL playoffs, former Colorado College standout Jaden Schwartz is too busy to reflect on how far he has come from Melfort, Saskatchewan - a town of less than 6,000. "When you do have time to think back, you realize how lucky you are, and how hard you worked and that this is something you dreamed about growing up and worked toward," he said.
