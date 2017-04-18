Fate dealt Wild assistant coach Steve...

Fate dealt Wild assistant coach Stevens a short Blues career

There's a lyric in the song, "Dancing Nancies," where Dave Matthews asks, "Don't you wonder if you took a left turn instead of taking a right, you could be somebody different?" Martin Brodeur often wonders what would have happened to him 26 years ago if an arbitrator didn't award Scott Stevens to the New Jersey Devils as compensation for the St. Louis Blues signing restricted free agent Brendan Shanahan to an offer sheet. The Blues wanted to give goalie Curtis Joseph and center Rod Brind'Amour, but then-Devils GM Lou Lamoriello stuck to his guns and insisted on Stevens, the future Hall of Fame defenseman and current Wild assistant coach.

