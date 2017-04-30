Explainer: What you should know about President Trump's tax reform plan

President Donald Trump moved Wednesday to fulfill one of his key campaign promises, outlining a dramatic plan to slash taxes for almost all individuals and businesses and give the tax code its biggest overhaul in three decades. However, the plan will also likely get rid of several popular deductions, including the deduction for state and local taxes and for student loan payments, meaning some middle income earners might end up paying more than they do right now.

