Capitals gain breathing room in race for division title

Read more: The Japan Times

Braden Holtby turned away a furious third-period rally by the Columbus Blue Jackets and helped the Washington Capitals hold on for a big win as they try to put some distance ahead of their Metropolitan Division rival. Holtby stopped 35 shots, Andre Burakovsky had a goal and an assist and the Capitals got away with a 3-2 win over the Blue Jackets on Sunday night.

