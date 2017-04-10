Canadiens, Penguins, Blues, Oiles win

Canadiens, Penguins, Blues, Oiles win

Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Alexander Radulov scored at 18:34 of overtime to give the Montreal Canadiens a 4-3 victory over the New York Rangers on Friday night in Game 2 of their NHL first-round playoff series. Radulov jammed the puck in from the edge of the crease after a feed from Max Pacioretty to tie the best-of-seven series 1-1.

