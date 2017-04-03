Blues, Vladimir Sobotka at work on contract per Elliotte Friedman
Everybody's favorite third/fourth line center with decent face off numbers canceled his contract with Omsk of the KHL, and may be returning to the Blues for the playoffs. St. Louis fans probably grit their teeth every time Vladimir Sobotka's name is mentioned, but overseas sources indicate a reunion appears closer than ever.
