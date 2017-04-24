Blues trying to avoid going 0-2 at ho...

Blues trying to avoid going 0-2 at home vs. Predators

Read more: News Tribune

After Nashville and Edmonton took their second-round series openers in remarkably similar fashion Wednesday, St. Louis and Anaheim are under pressure to respond in Game 2. Two road teams blew a couple of two-goals leads in the third period, but then got a couple of fortunate bounces and scored a couple of opportunistic goals in the Western Conference semifinals. Both series are back at it tonight with the stakes raised for the home teams, which face the prospect of a quick series hole.

