While many of his teammates enjoyed a well-deserved break, St. Louis Blues center Paul Stastny was on the ice for the team's optional skate Blues get faceoff leader back with Paul Stastny While many of his teammates enjoyed a well-deserved break, St. Louis Blues center Paul Stastny was on the ice for the team's optional skate Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2pg7hjv St. Louis Blues celebrate a 4-3 overtime win over the Minnesota Wild in Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round Stanley Cup playoff series, Saturday, April 22, 2017, in St. Paul, Minn. ST. LOUIS - While many of his teammates enjoyed a well-deserved break, St. Louis Blues center Paul Stastny was on the ice for the team's optional skate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.