Blues 52 mins ago 3:44 p.m.Blues could soon get reinforcements on offense and defense

Blues could soon get reinforcements on offense and defense

The Blues held an optional skate Monday between games, and a brand new face was out there with teammates for the first time. Center Jori Lehtera, who's missed the past 12 games with an upper-body injury believed to be a concussion, skated with eight fellow skaters and goalie Carter Hutton.

