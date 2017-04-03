Blues 5 mins ago 4:31 p.m.Schmaltz, Lindbohm solid in debut together
Both Jordan Schmaltz and Petteri Lindbohm were together with the Chicago Wolves roughly 3-4 weeks ago, and on Sunday in arguably the most important game of the regular season to date, they formed the Blues' third defensive pair. Schmaltz played 13 minutes, 49 seconds in the game and Lindbohm played 13:57.
