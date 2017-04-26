Blues 2nd attempt to eliminate the Wild, lineup changes, face-off cheating

Will the Minnesota Wild be able to keep their season alive today at 3PM ET when they host the St. Louis Blues for Game 5? Whether it be the trickery to thwart matchups or simply better lines the Wild finally got the result they were looking for. The 2014 Los Angeles Kings were the last team to come back from a 3-0 series deficit in the playoffs, and their comeback happened in the first round, too.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.