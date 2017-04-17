Bantering Points: 4/17/17
Last night as more of the same for the New York Rangers, as the team came out flat in front of a lifeless Madison Square crowd, and dropped their sixth consecutive home playoff game by a 3-1 margin. With Montreal reclaiming home-ice advantage, tomorrow's Game Four turns into a mus win contest for a team that hasn't scored an 5-on-5 playoff goal since Game 1 of the 2015 Eastern Conference Finals.
