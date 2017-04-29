Back Home, Preds Eager to Rebound off...

Back Home, Preds Eager to Rebound off 1st Postseason Loss

12 hrs ago Read more: US News & World Report

Winning the Stanley Cup requires 16 victories each postseason, and the Nashville Predators started better than any team in these playoffs by winning their first five. "We knew this was going to be a long series," Blues goaltender Jake Allen said after a 3-2 win on Friday night tied their Western Conference semifinal at 1-1.

Read more at US News & World Report.

