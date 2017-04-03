After 12-game absence, Lehtera ready to return from concussion

Lehtera has missed 12 games in a row and, during that spell, St. Louis has played extremely well, going 9-1-2 to move into third spot in the Central Division. That includes Sunday's 4-1 victory over the Preds - the team chasing St. Louis in the Central - and it's reasonable to suggest head coach Mike Yeo won't tinker much with a winning lineup.

