Video: Anxious moments for Jets after Ehlers crushed by Reaves

In the midst of a solid sophomore season, it's easy to understand why there would be anxious moments for Jets fans after forward Nikolaj Ehlers was hurt Friday. The 21-year-old Ehlers, with 49 points in 64 games, was hurt midway through the second period versus the St. Louis Blues after he was on the receiving end of a massive open-ice hit from Ryan Reaves .

