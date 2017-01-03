Three takeaways from the Kings' 2-1 l...

Three takeaways from the Kings' 2-1 loss to the Calgary Flames

13 hrs ago

Kings goalie Ben Bishop tries to stop Calgary's TJ Brodie from scoring during overtime on Feb. 28. The Kings returned home early Wednesday in better shape than when they left for back-to-back games with Minnesota and Calgary. Because despite consecutive overtime losses, they actually pulled closer to a wild-card playoff berth and added a top goaltender along the way by trading for Tampa Bay's Ben Bishop .

