Three keys for the Sharks on Thursday...

Three keys for the Sharks on Thursday as they look to improve to 4-1 on their six-game homestand

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Inside Bay Area

Sharks defenseman Justin Braun looks on as St. Louis Blues center Jori Lehtera is congratulated by right wing Nail Yakupov and right wing Vladimir Tarasenko after scoring at SAP Center on Jan. 14. The Blues won the game 4-0. Sharks vs. St. Louis , 7:30 p.m., SAP Center, CSNCA, 98.5 KFOX The Sharks are 38-47-2-6 all-time vs. St. Louis and are 0-2 against the Blues this season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Louis Blues Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NBC Sports Announces This Weekend's NHL Hockey ... (Mar '15) Mar '15 stewart scott 2
News Chicago Blackhawks vs. St. Louis Blues: Which R... (Oct '14) Oct '14 Reg 1
News Blues re-sign goalie Brian Elliott, bid farwell... (May '14) May '14 hockeyfanland 1
News HNIC Radio: T.J. Oshie on post-series handshake... (May '14) May '14 Reg 1
News Higher and higher: Chicago Blackhawks keep grow... (Apr '14) Apr '14 Reg 1
News Seabrook gets 3-game suspension for hard hit (Apr '14) Apr '14 Reg 1
News Reaction to the Brent Seabrook hit on David Bac... (Apr '14) Apr '14 Reg 1
See all St. Louis Blues Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Louis Blues Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Northern Ireland
  4. Ireland
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,514 • Total comments across all topics: 279,635,400

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC