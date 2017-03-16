Three keys for the Sharks on Thursday as they look to improve to 4-1 on their six-game homestand
Sharks defenseman Justin Braun looks on as St. Louis Blues center Jori Lehtera is congratulated by right wing Nail Yakupov and right wing Vladimir Tarasenko after scoring at SAP Center on Jan. 14. The Blues won the game 4-0. Sharks vs. St. Louis , 7:30 p.m., SAP Center, CSNCA, 98.5 KFOX The Sharks are 38-47-2-6 all-time vs. St. Louis and are 0-2 against the Blues this season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
St. Louis Blues Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NBC Sports Announces This Weekend's NHL Hockey ... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Chicago Blackhawks vs. St. Louis Blues: Which R... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Reg
|1
|Blues re-sign goalie Brian Elliott, bid farwell... (May '14)
|May '14
|hockeyfanland
|1
|HNIC Radio: T.J. Oshie on post-series handshake... (May '14)
|May '14
|Reg
|1
|Higher and higher: Chicago Blackhawks keep grow... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Reg
|1
|Seabrook gets 3-game suspension for hard hit (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Reg
|1
|Reaction to the Brent Seabrook hit on David Bac... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Reg
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Louis Blues Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC