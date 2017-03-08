Tarasenko scores twice to lift Blues over Isles 4-3
Vladimir Tarasenko scored twice to lead the St. Louis Blues to a 4-3 win over the New York Islanders on Saturday night. Alexander Steen and Patrik Berglund also scored, and the Blues won their fourth straight game.
