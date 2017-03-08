Tage Thompson And His Dad Agree, Time...

Tage Thompson And His Dad Agree, Time Was Right To Leave UConn For NHL

As much as the St. Louis Blues were interested in getting Tage Thompson's professional career started they were also resolved to leave him alone during his sophomore season at UConn . But once the Huskies were eliminated from the Hockey East playoffs Saturday by Northeastern, Blues' management convinced Thompson he was ready to go.

