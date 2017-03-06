Stastny helps Blues snap 5-game skid ...

Stastny helps Blues snap 5-game skid with 3-0 win over Avs

Paul Stastny scored his first goal against his former team, Jake Allen stopped 27 shots and the St. Louis Blues ended a five-game skid by beating the Colorado Avalanche 3-0 on Sunday night. Stastny got the Blues going with a power-play goal early in the first period, his first score in 11 career games against Colorado.

