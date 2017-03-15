The 2018 Winter Classic will likely take place between the New York Rangers and Buffalo Sabres at Citi Field, the home of the New York Mets, according to Newsday, which cited two sources. Report: Citi Field likely to host 2018 NHL Winter Classic The 2018 Winter Classic will likely take place between the New York Rangers and Buffalo Sabres at Citi Field, the home of the New York Mets, according to Newsday, which cited two sources.

