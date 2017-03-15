Report: Citi Field likely to host 2018 NHL Winter Classic
The 2018 Winter Classic will likely take place between the New York Rangers and Buffalo Sabres at Citi Field, the home of the New York Mets, according to Newsday, which cited two sources. Report: Citi Field likely to host 2018 NHL Winter Classic The 2018 Winter Classic will likely take place between the New York Rangers and Buffalo Sabres at Citi Field, the home of the New York Mets, according to Newsday, which cited two sources.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
St. Louis Blues Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NBC Sports Announces This Weekend's NHL Hockey ... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Chicago Blackhawks vs. St. Louis Blues: Which R... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Reg
|1
|Blues re-sign goalie Brian Elliott, bid farwell... (May '14)
|May '14
|hockeyfanland
|1
|HNIC Radio: T.J. Oshie on post-series handshake... (May '14)
|May '14
|Reg
|1
|Higher and higher: Chicago Blackhawks keep grow... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Reg
|1
|Seabrook gets 3-game suspension for hard hit (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Reg
|1
|Reaction to the Brent Seabrook hit on David Bac... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Reg
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Louis Blues Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC