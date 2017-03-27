Preview Blues at Avalanche: Win and They're In
Tonight the Blues walk into the Pepsi Center for the last time this season and with a win or an overtime loss will secure a Stanley Cup playoff birth for the sixth straight year. How perfect would it be for the Blues to clinch another trip to the playoffs against a Stan Kroenke team that represents the worst the NHL has to offer.
