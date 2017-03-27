NHL's top 17 UFAs of 2017: Latest rumours, reports 29 minutes ago | Luke Fox

St. Louis Blues GM Doug Armstrong tells HC at Noon if they were fighting for the top 2 or 3 spots in the league, they wouldn't have made the Kevin Shattenkirk trade, but needed to make the best of their situation. As hotly anticipated as the Kevin Shattenkirk Sweepstakes are for Kevin and the Shattenkirks, 2017's NHL free agency class is shaping up to be one of the weakest in years.

