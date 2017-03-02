NHL trade deadline winners and losers...

NHL trade deadline winners and losers: Caps are clear victors, but the Isles though

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events The 2017 NHL trade deadline may have been a relatively quiet one, but there were a few notable cases where teams or players emerged as clear winners and losers. As a former member of several NHL front offices, here's my rundown of those who clearly made gains or obviously either took a step backwards or raised significant questions by their actions leading up to, or at, the deadline.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Louis Blues Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NBC Sports Announces This Weekend's NHL Hockey ... (Mar '15) Mar '15 stewart scott 2
News Chicago Blackhawks vs. St. Louis Blues: Which R... (Oct '14) Oct '14 Reg 1
News Blues re-sign goalie Brian Elliott, bid farwell... (May '14) May '14 hockeyfanland 1
News HNIC Radio: T.J. Oshie on post-series handshake... (May '14) May '14 Reg 1
News Higher and higher: Chicago Blackhawks keep grow... (Apr '14) Apr '14 Reg 1
News Seabrook gets 3-game suspension for hard hit (Apr '14) Apr '14 Reg 1
News Reaction to the Brent Seabrook hit on David Bac... (Apr '14) Apr '14 Reg 1
See all St. Louis Blues Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Louis Blues Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. NASA
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,898 • Total comments across all topics: 279,268,911

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC