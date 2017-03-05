NHL On NBCSN: Blues look to snap five...

NHL On NBCSN: Blues look to snap five-game losing streak against Avalanche

15 hrs ago

Just after the St. Louis Blues fired coach Ken Hitchcock and turned the bench over to Mike Yeo the team went on a 7-1-0 run that made it look like their season was turning around. Maybe the coaching change was the spark the team needed to get back on track and play up to the level we have seen from the Blues in recent seasons.

Chicago, IL

