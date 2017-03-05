NHL On NBCSN: Blues look to snap five-game losing streak against Avalanche
Just after the St. Louis Blues fired coach Ken Hitchcock and turned the bench over to Mike Yeo the team went on a 7-1-0 run that made it look like their season was turning around. Maybe the coaching change was the spark the team needed to get back on track and play up to the level we have seen from the Blues in recent seasons.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MSNBC.
Add your comments below
St. Louis Blues Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NBC Sports Announces This Weekend's NHL Hockey ... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Chicago Blackhawks vs. St. Louis Blues: Which R... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Reg
|1
|Blues re-sign goalie Brian Elliott, bid farwell... (May '14)
|May '14
|hockeyfanland
|1
|HNIC Radio: T.J. Oshie on post-series handshake... (May '14)
|May '14
|Reg
|1
|Higher and higher: Chicago Blackhawks keep grow... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Reg
|1
|Seabrook gets 3-game suspension for hard hit (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Reg
|1
|Reaction to the Brent Seabrook hit on David Bac... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Reg
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Louis Blues Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC