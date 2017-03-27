MacKinnon, Duchene lead Avalanche to shootout win against Blues
On a night when the Colorado Avalanche got a rare victory, the St. Louis Blues also left as a big winner in the loss. Nathan MacKinnon and Matt Duchene scored shootout goals, Calvin Pickard had 27 saves through overtime and two more in the shootout and the Avalanche beat the Blues 2-1 on Friday night.
